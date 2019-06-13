Automated immigration clearance in Singapore for eligible UK travellers

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will extend the Frequent Traveller Programme to eligible holders of UK passports and all holders of the Apec Business Travel Card (ABTC) from Thursday (June 13).

This will allow them to use the automated immigration clearance facilities at Singapore's checkpoints.

UK nationals must be at least six years old, hold a passport with more than six-months' validity and have visited Singapore at least twice in the past two years to be eligible to apply for the programme.

All holders of the ABTC will be eligible to apply. The ABTC scheme is designed to facilitate the movement of business travellers between Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member economies.

The move comes after eligible holders of Singapore passports were allowed to enjoy automated immigration clearance facilities in the UK from last month.

The ICA said the mutual extension will allow travellers "greater convenience".

Enrolment for the programme is voluntary and free.

Those interested can apply at the enrolment centres located at Changi Airport's Terminal 3, the visitor services centre at the ICA Building, as well as at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

More information can be found at the ICA's website at www.ica.gov.sg