Jalan Buroh fire: Worker's family arrive in Singapore for funeral rites

SINGAPORE - The wife and child of a Chinese worker who died in a massive fire in Jurong have arrived in Singapore to collect his remains and perform funeral rites, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said in a Facebook post on Saturday (June 29).

The fire broke out on June 21 at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) facility at 43 Jalan Buroh. Mr Wei Xiaoyong was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. He was 43, police said.

MWC said Summit Gas Systems, a subsidiary of Union Energy Corporation which occupied the facility, was able to expedite travel arrangements for Mr Wei's family.

They flew in to Singapore on Thursday and collected Mr Wei's remains on Saturday morning.

The funeral rites and cremation were scheduled on Saturday.

MWC added that Mr Wei's wife would receive a cash token of condolence from the company before she returns to China and said that "this amount will be more than adequate to help the loved ones tide through till the work injury compensation is paid out".

MWC is working with the company, the Chinese embassy and the Ministry of Manpower to settle Mr Wei's compensation payments.

The Work Injury Compensation Act requires employers to compensate staff injured at work. Around 16,000 valid claims are lodged a year, with almost all receiving compensation under the Act.

In its post, the MWC also said that Mr Han Xin, one of the two workers injured in the fire, has been moved out of the high dependency unit at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and is healing from his injuries.

Worker Tian Yongmin, who was discharged from SGH the morning after the fire, was "fully recovered and in the company's care", MWC said.

Workers whose passports were destroyed in the fire received assistance from the Chinese embassy and the High Commission of India to replace their travel documents.

MWC has also collaborated with mental health charity, Silver Ribbon, to provide emotional counselling to the workers employed at the facility.