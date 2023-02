There is a gastro pub with bare concrete floors and raw cement walls called Blue Smoke along Joo Chiat Road, where gentrification is slowly shooing away the street’s once ubiquitous and dodgy bars and KTV lounges.

It serves good grub – from grilled cauliflower steak to sambal belacan edamame to wood-smoked beef brisket – paired with Asian-style craft beer by The 1925 Brewing Co., a Singapore microbrewery.