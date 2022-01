SINGAPORE - A group of five 18-year-olds was among the crowd that ushered in the new year at Clarke Quay last Friday (Dec 31), citing the "atmosphere" as a draw.

Polytechnic student Lewayne Chua told The Straits Times on Sunday (Jan 2) that he and his friends had dinner and drinks in the area before heading to Read Bridge in front of Riverside Point in Clarke Quay at around 11.20pm.