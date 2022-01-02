New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay a potential superspreading event, warns Covid-19 task force

SINGAPORE - Enforcement agencies are looking into a potential superspreading event with blatant breaches of safe management rules at a gathering of revellers on New Year's Eve in Clarke Quay.

The incident was caught on video and is believed to have involved hundreds in a spontaneous countdown party.

In a statement on Sunday (Jan 2), the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 urged the public to be responsible.

It said: "The New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay involved some blatant breaches of safe management rules and is a potential superspreading event.

"We understand the desire and enthusiasm to usher in the new year, especially after two years of social restrictions. As a society, we have done what we can to build up our resilience. But we would like to remind everyone that we are still in the middle of a pandemic crisis, and we still need to exercise civic responsibility.

"If everyone continues to do our part, the situation will continue to improve, and we can look forward to 2022 being a significantly more normal year."

Videos of the event uploaded on social media showed hundreds gathered in front of Riverside Point.