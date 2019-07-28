Istana launches series of medallions, featuring oriental pied hornbill and barn owl, to mark 150th anniversary

SINGAPORE - The public can get their hands on a series of four souvenir medallions celebrating the Istana's rich diversity of flora and fauna from Sunday (July 28).

Two of the medallions, which are available only in a special 4-in-1 set, depict the beloved oriental pied hornbill and barn owl among tropical fruits and spices, The Singapore Mint said.

Only 100 of the special medallion sets will be available at the National Day Open House on Sunday.

The other two medallions in the set, which feature the Istana Vanda Miss Joaquim and the Istana swans, can be bought individually, with 300 pieces of each design on sale on Sunday.

All the medallions come with the official Istana logo on the reverse, accompanied by nutmeg-inspired motifs that pay tribute to its origins as a nutmeg plantation. A special Nets Flashpay card will also be issued.

The series, which is the second of its kind this year marking the Istana's 150th anniversary, was launched by President Halimah Yacob on Sunday.

The first series was released in February and includes five designs inspired by the architecture and significant events of the Istana, the official residence of the president.

Madam Halimah said: "The Istana grounds have always been a sanctuary for birds, horticulture and various other forms of wildlife.

"As we commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Istana, this second Souvenir Series pays tribute to the important role of the Istana in maintaining and promoting our rich biodiversity".

The Singapore Mint is honoured to collaborate with the Istana on the two issues of the souvenir series, Mr Yip Pak Ling, the director, said.

He added that part of the proceeds will be donated to the President's Challenge, the annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign.

From Sunday till end-August, members of the public will be able to enjoy National Day discount prices for products in the first Istana Souvenir Series launched in February.

Collectibles in the second series will be available at The Singapore Mint retail shops from Monday. They can also be pre-ordered online on the website.

The 4-in-1 set is priced at $440, while the Istana Vanda Miss Joaquim and Istana swans medallions are at $110 each.

Those with any inquiries can call The Singapore Mint on these numbers: 6566-2626, 6222-2486, 6336-2878 or 6634-2009.