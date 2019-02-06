Series of medallions marking Istana's 150th anniversary launched

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Mint has introduced a series of souvenir medallions to commemorate the Istana's 150th anniversary.

The series includes five different designs, depicting monuments such as the 88-year-old Centre Gate and the Sri Temasek building, which is the 19th century bungalow that serves as the official residence of the Prime Minister.

One medallion, in the shape of the Istana, is the only one ever struck to feature the Presidential Crest, notes Singapore Mint director David Yip.

The series also includes a medallion depicting the changing of guards parade and one showing children playing on the lawn during an open house. There is a NETS Flashpay card as well that features the frontal view of the main Istana building.

President Halimah Yacob launched the souvenir series on Tuesday (Feb 6), during the Istana open house held in conjunction with the second day of Chinese New Year.

"The designs of the series create a unique opportunity for Singaporeans to know more about the history and heritage of the Istana," she said, noting proceeds would go to the Presidents Challenge, the annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign.

The medallion series is available only in limited quantities and will be sold at The Singapore Mint retail shops from Thursday (Feb 7).

Related Story Singaporeans' photos of Istana wanted for 2019 celebrations

More information about the series is available at www.singaporemint.com, where the medallions can also be pre-ordered.

A second series of medallions featuring the Istana's flora and fauna will be released in July.