Iras warns about parcel delivery scam that demands GST payment

Vihanya Rakshika
Correspondent
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) has highlighted a scam where victims are sent a fake goods and services (GST) tax form with the Iras logo and told to pay a tax for the release of parcels.

Victims received a WhatsApp message purportedly from an e-commerce logistics company, with a fake GST “Certificate of Registration” letter and in some cases, a clickable link.

Iras said the messages are fraudulent, and advised people to disregard such messages and not to make any payments or provide any personal or financial information.

This scam is a variant of a parcel delivery scam. On Nov 1, the police said that at least 25 people fell prey to the parcel delivery scam in October, with losses amounting to at least $38,000. Victims are advised to file a report.

The fraudulent messages include a fake GST “Certificate of Registration” bearing the Iras logo. PHOTO: IRAS
More On This Topic
At least 25 people lost $38,000 in October due to parcel delivery scams: Police
Serial con woman who cheated 10 people of over $880k was ‘seasoned and skilled manipulator’

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top