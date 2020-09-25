ION Orchard, Lucky Plaza and Paragon among places visited by infectious coronavirus patients

SINGAPORE - Three Orchard Road malls were added on Friday (Sept 25) to the list of places visited by coronavirus patients while they were still infectious.

The malls are ION Orchard, Lucky Plaza and Paragon, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

For Paragon, the visit recorded was for the Muji store in the mall.

MOH provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited certain places for at least 30 minutes to get those who were there at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,665.

They include two imported cases comprising one work pass holder and one work permit holder.

They returned from India and the Philippines on Sept 13.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new cases in the community on Friday. Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.