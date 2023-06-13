International cooperation needed to take fight to scammers: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE – Anti-scam outfits should be established in the different countries to fight transnational scam syndicates and recover proceeds that have been transferred across borders.

Speaking at the opening of the Regional Anti-Scam Conference 2023 at the Police Cantonment Complex on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said once scam proceeds are transferred across borders, enforcement becomes extremely difficult.

“If, however, every country has the equivalent of an anti-scam command outfit, whereby prompt intervention efforts can be taken to quickly trace the flow of incoming scam proceeds, and swiftly freeze the bank accounts of the scammers, then our collective efforts to recovering the scam proceeds will be greatly enhanced,” she said, adding that Singapore set up its Anti-Scam Command in 2022.

Ms Sun said such outfits can work with their foreign counterparts by sharing information, coordinating cross-border tracing of funds and freezing of scam-tainted bank accounts.

“Even if we cannot recover the scammed monies in full, we can make it as difficult as possible for scammers to carry out their scams.

“By freezing these bank accounts, we are depriving the scammers of the opportunity to utilise these scam proceeds to launder them, to have them circulated in the system, to continue for them to multiply their operations,” she added.

The conference will be held from Tuesday to Thursday.

Organised by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in partnership with the International Security Cooperation Directorate of the French Embassy in Singapore, the event sees representatives from at least 15 countries in attendance, including those from Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Australia and the United States.

Other law enforcement organisations at the conference include Interpol and Aseanapol.

Citing figures from the Global Anti Scam Alliance, Ms Sun noted that around US$55.3 billion (S$74.2 billion) was lost to scams worldwide in 2021.

She said given the organised and transnational nature of scams, and their massive scale, governments must collaborate with their international counterparts to achieve maximum impact.

Such collaborations in the past between SPF and overseas law enforcement agencies resulted in the takedown of six job scam syndicates, three government officials impersonation scam syndicates, two phishing scam syndicates and two Internet love scam syndicates.

“More than 70 persons based overseas, who were responsible for more than 280 scam cases, were arrested,” added Ms Sun.

Describing the methods employed by scam syndicates as brutal, she said the damage extends far beyond financial losses and emotional trauma and have, in some cases, cost victims their lives.

Interpol last Wednesday warned that scam syndicates are also contributing to a “global human trafficking crisis”.

It issued an Orange Notice to its 195 member countries, saying tens of thousands of people have been lured to criminal hubs in South-east Asia through fake job offers posted by scam syndicates in large-scale human trafficking schemes.