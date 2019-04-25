Inter-Religious Organisation pays respects to victims of Sri Lanka bombings

SINGAPORE - Eleven leaders and representatives of different religions from the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) gathered on Thursday (April 25) to pay their respects to the victims of the Sri Lankan bomb attacks on Easter Sunday, which have claimed at least 359 lives.

The IRO visited the Sri Lanka High Commission in Singapore, where the 11 leaders, representing nine different religions, took turns to write messages of condolences in a book.

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Mr O.L. Ameer Ajwad, said: "Terrorism has no religion, has no place here, and has no heart.

"I am grateful to the members of the IRO who are here today to show solidarity with Sri Lanka. We will all pray for a better Sri Lanka, and a peaceful Sri Lanka."

President of the IRO, Mr Ben J. Benjamin, also offered some words of prayer at the visit.

"We pray for long and everlasting peace for those who have been prematurely taken away from us."

The inter-faith visit served to "show the powerful face of solidarity in moments where terrorists try to rip us apart", added Mr Benjamin.

The IRO has also strongly condemned the attacks, calling them "a cruel act against innocent people".

"These acts of violence are particularly aimed to cause fear and sow the seeds of discord among people of different faiths. It is precisely in these trying moments where we must come together as one to uphold the principles of humanity," it said in a statement.

"The IRO prays for peace and solidarity to prevail in Sri Lanka and around the world in these difficult times."