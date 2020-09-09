Former NTU staff who visited 3 places in university campus tested positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Wednesday (Sept 9) confirmed that a former employee was on campus while infectious with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) added three locations in the university to a list of places visited by coronavirus patients.

They are Quad Cafe at NTU's School of Biological Sciences, Korean eatery Paik's Bibim in NTU's North Spine Plaza, and the North Spine Food Court.

In an advisory to students on Wednesday, NTU said the former employee's last working day was Aug 28, and he had not been on campus since.

He was not on the teaching staff, and did not show any symptoms while on campus and after he tested positive for the virus.

The university said he was swabbed when he landed at a foreign airport on Sept 1, and he informed NTU of his infection on Sept 4.

It added that he did now know when or where he was exposed to the virus.

"We thank the former employee for informing us of his test results, and we wish him a speedy recovery," said the university.

NTU added that it has worked with MOH to issue quarantine orders to all close contacts of the former staff.

"As a precautionary measure, we have carried out deep-cleaning at the former employee's work areas," it added. "We have also stepped up cleaning of the affected common locations."