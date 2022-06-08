Indonesian Armed Forces Chief receives military award in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The commander-in-chief of the Indonesian National Defence Forces has been conferred a military award for his work in strengthening defence ties between Singapore and Indonesia.

General Andika Perkasa, who is in Singapore for the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, received the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), or Meritorious Service Medal (Military), on Wednesday afternoon (June 8).

The medal was awarded to Gen Andika by President Halimah Yacob and then presented to him by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at an investiture held at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) headquarters in Gombak Drive.

Gen Andika was the chief of staff of the Indonesian army from 2018 to 2021.

Mindef said that under Gen Andika's leadership, the Singapore army and the Indonesian army have expanded bilateral defence cooperation and improved people-to-people ties.

Both armies have also successfully carried out military exercises, such as the Exercise Safkar Indopura, despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mindef.

It added that these successful bilateral exercises reflect the commitment of both countries to strengthening defence ties.

Other recent recipients of the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) award include Australia's navy chief, the commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, and the Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Force.

Gen Andika is in Singapore from June 7 to 11.

Earlier on Wednesday, he called on Dr Ng and Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, after inspecting a guard of honour at Mindef.

He is scheduled to visit the Information Fusion Centre and the Counter-Terrorism Information Facility at Changi Naval Base later on the same day.

Also on Wednesday, Gen Andika will co-chair the 23rd Combined Annual Report Meeting Indonesia-Singapore High Level Committee with Lt-Gen Ong to discuss ways to deepen the close and long-standing relations between the Singapore Armed Forces and the Indonesian National Defence Forces.

He will also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.