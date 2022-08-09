From Red Lion to crying man: 5 things about NDP 2022 people are talking about

A Red Lions parachutist who had a hard landing and was stretchered off drew concern from spectators at the Marina Bay floating platform and people watching the parade at home.

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Jeffrey Heng, who was the last of 10 parachutists to land, is in stable condition and receiving medical attention, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

Netizens were quick to post videos and photos of the incident on social media, with many wishing 3WO Heng a speedy recovery.