'It really hit home': Man caught on camera crying during National Anthem

SINGAPORE - An audience member who had tears streaming down his face while singing the National Anthem at the close of the National Day Parade (NDP) has become an Internet sensation.

Mr Azuan Tan, 41, whose reaction was caught on camera and broadcast live, told The Straits Times that he was overcome by his emotions, evoked by this year's NDP, themed Stronger Together, Majulah.

"I felt that the entire NDP was very well put together. It told a narrative that was extremely touching and it really hit home," said Mr Tan, a teacher at Bedok View Secondary School.

"I have a lot of respect for everyone who contributed during the Covid-19 pandemic - nurses, doctors, front-line workers and educators. All that put together was a moment of being overwhelmed.

"The outpouring of emotion was my 'thank you' and sincere appreciation to everybody."

Several social media users lauded Mr Tan's reaction, with some joking that he was actually tearing up at the fireworks, or having to go back to work the next day.

Local meme pages such as Yeolo and SGAG were also quick to pounce on the image.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post that the shot has become one of the iconic images of this year's NDP.

"It has been a challenging 2+ years - and for many of us, an emotional one," he said.

"It's through looking out for one another, even in our vulnerable moments, that we demonstrate our solidarity and Singapore spirit!"