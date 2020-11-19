Imported Singaporean Covid-19 patient who did not declare symptoms being investigated

SINGAPORE - A 68-year-old Singaporean man who was announced on Thursday (Nov 19) as a new imported coronavirus case is being investigated for not declaring he had symptoms.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Thursday night that investigations are being done to assess if there has been any breach of travel requirements.

The man had travelled from Indonesia and had shortness of breath since last Wednesday.

But on Tuesday, he said in his health declaration form for immigration clearance that he did not have any symptoms.

“We urge everyone to continue to exercise social responsibility and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against those who breach the rules,” said MOH.

The Singaporean man is one of four new coronavirus cases announced on Thursday, all of whom were imported.

There were no new locally transmitted cases, for the ninth day in a row. This is the longest such period since a 12-day streak from Jan 23 to Feb 3.

Thursday’s figure takes Singapore’s total to 58,139.

The new imported cases were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

They include a special pass holder, a permanent resident (PR) and a work permit holder.

The special pass holder arrived from Montenegro to board a ship docked here as a crew member. The PR came from India while the work permit holder arrived from Indonesia.

Other than the Singaporean, all the imported cases were asymptomatic when tested.

MOH also said on Thursday that of 28 Covid-19 patients in hospital, one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. This is the first critical case in just over a month since Oct 11.

Together with the 31 patients still recuperating in community facilities, Singapore now has 59 active cases.