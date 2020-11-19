4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for 9th day

SINGAPORE - There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Thursday (Nov 19), all of whom were imported, for the ninth day in a row.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases from the community and none from workers' dormitories.

Thursday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,139.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, five new coronavirus cases were confirmed, all of them imported.

The five had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new locally transmitted cases announced on Wednesday, for the eighth day in a row.

Three of the five are work permit holders, and the others are a student's pass holder and a short-term visit pass holder.

The work permit holders, who are employed in Singapore, had travelled from Myanmar. The student's pass holder arrived from India, while the short-term visit pass holder came from Bangladesh. All were asymptomatic when tested.

MOH said all close contacts of the imported cases have been isolated and they will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced on Wednesday.

MOH said the dormitory cluster at Aspri-Westlite Papan has been closed, with no new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

With seven cases discharged on Wednesday, 58,031 patients have recovered from the disease.

There were 33 patients still in hospital on Wednesday, with none in intensive care, while 28 were in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, and 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began last December has infected more than 56.1 million people. Over 1.34 million people have died.