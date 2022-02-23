S'pore reports 20,312 new Covid-19 cases, 1,587 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - A total of 20,312 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday night (Feb 23), down from a record 26,032 infections on Tuesday.

This is the second day in a row that daily new cases have exceeded the 20,000 mark.

There were a total of 1,587 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Wednesday, down from 1,608 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update on case numbers.

There were 46 cases in the intensive care unit and 200 patients required oxygen support, MOH added.

Seven deaths were also reported on Wednesday.

Of the local cases, 17,267 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 2,885 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 160 new imported cases, comprising 105 detected through PCR tests and 55 through ARTs.