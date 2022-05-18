'I didn't want anyone to be injured': Boy, 14, alerts neighbours in Bedok North fire

SINGAPORE - When 14-year-old Cheng Ping Peng and his parents saw a thick pall of smoke drift past their fifth-floor Bedok North flat and smelled the stench of burning, they realised the unit below was on fire.

In such a hurry he forgot to put on his shoes, the Secondary 3 student ran - not away from danger, but from door to door to warn his neighbours to get out.

Though he was well aware of the risks of inhaling smoke, his only thought was to make sure nobody, especially the seniors he knew in the floors above and below, was hurt. Many were still fast asleep at 6.30am on Friday (May 13).

Speaking to The Straits Times, Ping Peng said: "My mother kept knocking on the door of the old lady next door until she opened.

"Then I remembered there were neighbours upstairs and downstairs, so I kept running."

The fire that broke out in a fourth-floor living room in Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 killed three people and left one in critical condition.

The flat owner, Ms Aileen Chan, 56, died at the scene. Two other occupants, a man, 35, and a three-year-old toddler, died of their injuries in hospital.

Recalling how he half-crawled and half-ran through the thick smoke that had enveloped many floors in the block, Ping Peng said he felt a sharp pain in his nostrils the longer he remained in the building.

He said: "I used to think, when you watch movies, it's choking. But in real life, it was like inhaling pain. Every time I breathed in, it got worse and worse."

Although Ping Peng cannot remember how many doors he banged on to warn his neighbours, he covered all the floors from the fifth to the 11th.

The older of two sons said: "I knew I needed to be fast. I didn't want anyone to be injured. Time was precious."

It was only after he was sure all his neighbours were safe that it occurred to him his parents would be frantically wondering where he was.