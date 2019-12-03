HTX launched as force multiplier for Home Team

A new statutory board was launched yesterday, with the mandate to develop customised tech solutions and grow organic capabilities for the Home Team.

The Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), with the "X" symbolising the ambition to be a force multiplier through technology, was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Mediapolis.

Among its projects to secure Singapore's borders, solve crimes, save lives and protect public spaces are life-detecting robots and anti-drone vehicles.

The 1,300-strong agency is currently located at the Ministry of Home Affairs' headquarters near Novena.

At the event, PM Lee urged the various Home Team departments to see technology as an integral part of their operations so that HTX will succeed.

"Every commander, every officer must embrace tech and welcome what HTX can do for them, even when using tech means disrupting existing routines and established ways of doing things."

