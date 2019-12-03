Engineering talent needed for Home Team's new tech agency

Top engineering talent is needed across the board for the new Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) to fulfil its ambitious mandate, but attracting such people will not be easy, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

The Government has tried hard to do this in recent years by offering scholarships, for instance, and persuading Singaporeans working in the tech sector overseas to return home, he said.

Besides factors such as competitive pay, career progression and a good working environment, one other ingredient is providing a sense of purpose - employees must feel there is something worthwhile to achieve, PM Lee said at the launch of HTX at Mediapolis in one-north.

"So we are structuring engineering jobs and responsibilities to enable engineers to do valuable work and make an impact in the public service. That is something that HTX can offer them," he said.

"Protecting lives and property, maintaining law and order and, ultimately, safeguarding Singapore through the application of science and technology - it is a noble cause, which I hope will inspire our Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) talent to join HTX."

The 1,300-strong statutory board under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be tasked with developing customised solutions and growing organic capabilities in science and technology for Singapore's homeland security. It has plans to expand to 2,000 officers.

Its mandate includes conducting applied research in areas such as biometrics, smart sensors and robotics. HTX will also bring together capabilities, knowledge and resources from different Home Team departments.

Some 1,400 people, including government officials, foreign ambassadors, industry leaders and staff, attended the launch event.

For the agency to succeed, Home Team agencies must see tech as an integral part of their operations, said PM Lee. "Every agency must see tech as central to their mission - not as an add-on, not something exotic, not something to be left to HTX... to manage on their own."

NOBLE CAUSE Protecting lives and property, maintaining law and order and, ultimately, safeguarding Singapore through the application of science and technology - it is a noble cause, which I hope will inspire our Stem talent to join HTX. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, at the launch of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency. Stem refers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

PM Lee added that the agency is part of a larger effort across the Government to build up tech capabilities, bridge and break down silos, use resources more efficiently, and recruit high-calibre officers who can translate operational requirements into tech solutions.

Revealing that agencies such as the Manpower Ministry, Singapore Customs and Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau have already approached HTX to work together, PM Lee said he looks forward to seeing HTX make its mark.

Mr Chan Tsan, who is concurrently deputy secretary (development) at MHA and chief executive of HTX, said the agency's ambition is to realise a smarter, swifter and stronger Home Team - one that is "powered by HTX solutions".

To do so, the agency will harness the potential of technological advances and translate them into operational capabilities. It will also invest in and groom the next generation of talent in the science and technology field, said Mr Chan.

HTX will also work with industry and public service partners such as the Defence Science and Technology Agency and the Government Technology Agency, as well as with fellow Home Team departments.

"HTX's technologies are meaningful only when they are deployed in your operations - solving crimes, saving lives, securing our borders and protecting our public spaces. HTX will succeed only when you succeed," he added.