Former user recalls secret drug parties held in S'pore hotel rooms

SINGAPORE - Nights carefully planned through quickly deleted chats on the messaging app Telegram and hosted in hotel rooms with close circles of friends, or spontaneous meetings at people’s homes, often in private estates. These were the places where underground drug activities took place, a former user told The Sunday Times.

Adam (not his real name), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “People think drugs are very hard to get in Singapore, but actually before the pandemic they were everywhere, and even now there are people selling them.”

The parties were often organised by children of wealthy families, including expatriates. They are young and loaded – slang for rich and also for being under the influence of drugs.

There would be alcohol and music at the events, while some would retreat to a corner to use drugs.

Most people at the parties Adam attended were under 30.

He went through periods where he would be at one every weekend, with some hosted in expensive hotels and condominiums and others at Housing Board flats.

Some of these parties were organised entirely around drugs, where all partygoers would be partaking; others involved alcohol and other activities with just a few people taking drugs.

At one such party in 2019 in Fajar Road, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested seven teenagers – aged between 13 and 18.

Some of these drug parties have ended in tragedy.

In 2018, a 19-year-old medical student from the National University of Singapore died after taking 25B-NBOMe, a new psychoactive substance that is a modified version of lysergic acid diethylamide, more commonly known as LSD or acid.

He had attended a “trip” party, a term used to describe getting high. A polytechnic student who organised the illicit gathering was later charged.

The drugs are not cheap. During the pandemic, the price of MDMA, a psychoactive drug commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, went up to $80 a pill from $50 a pill.

Other drugs such as ketamine went up to $130 to $200 a gram, from $80 to $100 a gram.