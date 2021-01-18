Residents complain of water seepage issues in homes after heavy rain in recent weeks

SINGAPORE - Some residents are battling water seepage issues in their homes after heavy rain in recent weeks, with many turning to town councils and contractors for help.

MP for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng told The Straits Times that, in the last two weeks, he has received 20 to 30 rain-related water seepage complaints from residents, which is "a lot more" than previous wet seasons.

Issues reported range from ceiling leaks in top-floor units to water seepage through toilet pipes, windows and old air-conditioning units, said Mr Baey, who noted that the majority of the complaints in his ward were from residents living in flats more than 20 years old.

"Every now and then, this will happen in older blocks but the intensity of the rain this monsoon season probably made it worse as the external walls of the blocks are exposed to prolonged pelting of the rain," he added.

Mr Baey, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, urged residents with such leaks in their HDB flats to send videos and photos to their respective town councils.

He also sought the understanding of residents regarding the response times by the various town councils.

"It's not that the authorities are dragging their feet but... officers will need time to make an accurate assessment of the source of the problem. Also, external repair to walls and roofs can only be carried out when the weather permits," he said.

Mr Lim Biow Chuan, coordinating chairman for PAP town councils, told The Straits Times that town councils do not keep track of the number of such complaints they receive but each town council is responsible for the maintenance of blocks under its care.

He noted that town councils will take care of cracks or reapply waterproof coating on rooftops and external walls, but water that seeps through other cavities such as window frames and old air-conditioning panels is under the purview of the flat owner.

Some of the seepage could be also because of poor workmanship by contractors who were not conscientious when they installed windows and pipes, said Mr Lim, who is the MP for Mountbatten SMC.

The Meteorological Service Singapore has said that the north-east monsoon surge led to the wettest January in the past 30 years.

A Tampines resident, who only wished to be known as Ms Tan, said the shared balcony wall in her top-floor HDB resale flat has been dripping more water than usual in the past two weeks.

"It's definitely very concerning that water is just dripping out of the wall and leaving unsightly stains that are hard to clean. Once it gets checked by the town council, we will probably have to repaint it," said the 40-year-old, who works for a computer hardware retailer.

It is not the first time heavy rain has caused water seepage issues in the 25-year-old executive apartment that she has lived in since 2016.



Previously, the main pipe in her unit's common toilet leaked whenever there was heavy rain but recent reroofing solved that issue.

Other residents have turned to contractors for help to solve rain-related leaks in their homes.

A Hougang resident, who wanted to be known as SJ, said she had replaced all the windows in her 39-year-old HDB resale flat just last month. But she noticed that the three-room flat had water stains down the wall below her kitchen window in the past week.

"There were no issues on sunny days until the heavy rain started. I'm not sure if it's an external wall problem or the window installation problem, so I'm getting the window contractor to come back to fix it for me," said the 38-year-old, who works in retail.

Private properties have also been affected.

Lawyer Jean Chua said the heavy rain has worsened a leaking roof issue in the back of her cluster house condo in Tanah Merah which she "could no longer ignore".

Her retractable awning is also unable to keep rain out from her backyard in windy conditions.

"The dreadful rain of the last two weekends has forced me to dry my clothes indoors even though I have a retractable awning. A clothing rail now sits in my bathtub to dry my clothes when I do my washing," she said.