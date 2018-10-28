Over 2,000 turn up for The Woodleigh Residences' soft launch

Business analyst Loi Si Ling and her boyfriend checked out the new integrated development, The Woodleigh Residences, in Bidadari yesterday and found that it checked a few boxes in their property hunt.

The mixed-use commercial and residential development, at the junction of Upper Serangoon and Upper Aljunied roads, will be built above a shopping mall and Woodleigh MRT station.

Ms Loi, 23, liked the convenient location and proximity to amenities.

She said: "I like the concept of an integrated development which will have shops and restaurants and various other amenities."

She and her boyfriend, process engineer Jeff Chia, 27, were among more than 2,000 people who turned up at the development's soft launch yesterday.

The couple are looking to buy their first property and were interested in a two-bedroom unit. They declined to disclose their budget.

The Woodleigh Residences, which is jointly developed by Japanese property developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings, comprises 667 two-, three-and four-bedroom units with prices starting at $1,873 per sq ft.

The 99-year leasehold project is Bidadari's only integrated development and will include a private Japanese-style hot spring overlooking Alkaff Lake and Bidadari Park.

Units in the development will have picturesque views of Bidadari Park, Alkaff Lake and Bidadari Heritage Walk, a promenade of conserved rain trees converted into a community area accessible to the public.

The project will be linked to Singapore's first air-conditioned underground bus interchange and have 28,000 sq m of retail, dining and commercial space, including a supermarket, a neighbourhood police centre and a community club.

It is also within 1km of schools such as Maris Stella High School, Cedar Primary School and Stamford American International School.

The development is slated for completion by the end of August 2022.

Mechanical engineer Brendan Huang, 34, and his wife said they are interested in the development because it is located closer to the city compared to their current home.

The couple, who have an eight-year-old son, plan to sell their three-bedroom condominium unit in East Coast if they buy a unit at The Woodleigh Residences.

Sales for The Woodleigh Residences have not begun and visitors to the showroom said they were keen to return when sales start on Nov 10.

Operations manager Gerard Ng, 56, who wants to upgrade from his four-room HDB flat in Serangoon to a three-or four-bedroom unit, said he is looking for a good place where he can retire. "The location for this development is great and my wife and I like that there will be a mall. We will come back to check on the prices again."