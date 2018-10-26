New integrated development The Woodleigh Residences unveiled, soft launch on Saturday

SINGAPORE - The Woodleigh Residences, a new integrated development in Bidadari Estate, was unveiled on Friday (Oct 26) and the public can get a preview of its condominium units at a soft launch on Saturday.

Members of the public may view showroom flats and express their intention to purchase at the soft launch.

The development comprises 667 two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Prices will start at $1,873 per sq ft, it was revealed on Friday.

The mixed-use commercial and residential development also includes a private onsen or Japanese-style hot spring - overlooking Alkaff Lake and Bidadari Park.

The integrated property development was jointly unveiled by Japanese property developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

Unit sizes for two-bedroom apartments range from 570 sq ft to 743 sq ft, with the starting price of $1.088 million.

Three-bedders are between 850 and 958 sq ft, with deluxe options spanning up to 1,119 sq ft. These units will be sold at a starting price of $1.664 million.



The three-bedder showflat of Woodleigh Residences. Units in the development have been designed with several hallmarks of Japanese craftsmanship. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Meanwhile, the four-bedroom apartments are between 1,270 sq ft and 1,475 sq ft, and are priced at $2.55 million onwards.

Located at the junction of Upper Serangoon and Upper Aljunied roads, the premium project is Bidadari's only integrated development.

The development, built above a shopping mall and Woodleigh MRT station, is slated for completion by Aug 31, 2022.

Earlier, an analysis by OrangeTee & Tie found that property buyers in Singapore are prepared to foot premiums of between 7 per cent and 19 per cent for homes that are part of a larger development where they can shop, run errands and seamlessly connect to the MRT.

"It is with great excitement that we launch The Woodleigh Residences, our second residential project after Sky@eleven in Thomson Lane," said Dr Lee Boon Yang, chairman of SPH.



The four-bedder showflat of Woodleigh Residences. Units in the residence also boast picturesque views of Bidadari Park, Alkaff Lake, and the Bidadari Heritage walk. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



"With its strategic location and proximity to both nature and amenities, I am confident that The Woodleigh Residences is well-poised to offer a quality and holistic living experience for discerning home owners," he added.

Units in the development have been designed with several hallmarks of Japanese craftsmanship, including clean-cut, space-maximising designs, and design elements that accommodate inter-generational living.

Among these features are walls that allow residents to redecorate and tailor-make units to their needs, as well as as extra storage spaces under the oven and within walls to maximise room within the apartment.

"This development presents a great opportunity... to leverage our strengths in design, development, technologies, and proven experiences to bring Japanese craftsmanship into Singapore real estate," said Mr Shuichi Oishi, CEO of Kajima Development.

Units in the residence also boast picturesque views of Bidadari Park, Alkaff Lake, and the Bidadari Heritage walk, a promenade of conserved rain trees converted into a community area accessible to the public.



The four-bedder showflat of Woodleigh Residences. The units have walls that allow residents to redecorate and tailor-make units to their needs, as well as as extra storage spaces under the oven and within walls to maximise room within the apartment. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Additionally, the development is well-connected to the rest of the island, with direct access to Woodleigh MRT station and a linkway to Singapore's first air-conditioned underground bus interchange.

Units are also within 1km from schools such as Maris Stella High School, Cedar Primary School and Stamford American International School.

Also part of the complex are a 28,000 sq m of retail, dining and commercial space, including a supermarket. The complex will also include a Neighbourhood Police Centre and a community club.

SPH and Kajima had won the site with a bid of $1,181 psf plot ratio in June last year, the first Government Land Sale site offered in the Bidadari estate.

The Woodleigh Residences sales gallery is located beside Nex Shopping Mall (Serangoon Link) and is open from 10am to 7pm daily.