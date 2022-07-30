Ongoing BTO projects affected by Covid-19 to be ready in 2 to 3 years

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board expects to complete all Build-To-Order (BTO) projects that were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic in two to three years.

Giving an update on such projects on Saturday (July 30), HDB said more than 7,200 flats were completed in the first half of this year, up from the previous two years.

There are nearly 100 projects under construction, excluding those sold in the February and May exercises this year, said HDB in a statement. These projects have estimated waiting times of two to 5.4 years, and a median waiting time of 4.3 years.

While HDB acknowledged that delays caused by Covid-19 "cannot be fully recovered", its chief executive Tan Meng Dui said the construction industry is regaining momentum after two years of severe disruptions.

"HDB has been working closely with our consultants and contractors, putting in place measures to reduce construction delays and supporting our partners to secure the necessary resources, so that flat buyers can move into their new homes as soon as possible," Mr Tan said.

These efforts include helping its contractors to prioritise work areas, securing manpower and material supplies, as well as getting special waivers for less noisy construction activities to be carried out over the weekends where feasible.

The 7,200 BTO flats already completed this year are spread across six projects - three of which are more than a month ahead of schedule, HDB said.

The total surpasses the 2,485 and 6,275 posted for the same period in 2020 and 2021 respectively, as the pandemic curtailed construction works due to border restrictions and safe management measures.

The completed projects - all BTOs - are Senja Ridges, Senja Heights and Senja Valley in Bukit Panjang, Dakota Breeze near Old Airport Road, Northshore Edge in Punggol and Fernvale Glades in Sengkang. Senja Ridges, Senja Heights and Northshore Edge were completed ahead of their revised schedule.

The flat buyers were informed of the postponement three to nine months ago, said HDB.

The waiting time for the six projects ranged from 3.9 to 5.3 years, taking into account construction delays due to the pandemic, with a median waiting time of 4.1 years.

The authorities have previously said that the median waiting time for BTO projects over the next two years is between four and 4½ years, compared with four to five years during the pandemic.