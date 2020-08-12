More than 7,800 HDB BTO flats in 8 estates, including in Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, launched in combined sales exercise

SINGAPORE - Home seekers who could not apply for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in May now have plenty of options as 7,862 new flats in eight estates have been launched for sale by the Housing Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Aug 12).

For the first time in 14 years, 472 new units are up for sale in the mature estate of Bishan. The two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats located in Bishan Towers, will have a waterfront view of the Kallang River. It is served by Bishan Street 11 and Braddell Road.

Prices start from $176,000 for a two-room flexi flat, excluding grants, and $484,000 for a four-room flat.

The last time new flats were up for sale in Bishan was in 2006, when 176 studio apartments designed for the elderly were launched.

Besides Bishan, the other flats are spread across the mature towns of Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Pasir Ris and Tampines, and the non-mature towns of Choa Chu Kang, Tengah and Woodlands.

There are a total of 11 housing projects launched for sale, including flats that were originally slated to launch in May but were postponed due to the extension of the circuit breaker.

There is no Sale of Balance Flats sales exercise this round.

The smallest BTO project in this launch is in Ang Mo Kio where some 380 four-room and five-room flats are located on a site near Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Named Kebun Baru Edge, prices start from $423,000 for a four-room flat and $571,000 for a five-room flat.

Another similarly sized BTO project in Geylang, named Dakota One, has 421 three-room and four-room flats with prices starting from $355,000 and $523,000 respectively. These flats are walking distance from Dakota MRT station and the Old Airport Road Food Centre.



Prices at Kebun Baru Edge start from $423,000 for a four-room flat and $571,000 for a five-room flat.



In Pasir Ris, some 1,070 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats are situated next to Pasir Ris Park. The project is named Costa Grove and prices start from $493,000 for a five-room flat.

The last time new flats were launched in Pasir Ris was two housing projects in 2011, including one that consisted of solely studio flats designed for the elderly.



The Costa Grove project is situated next to Pasir Ris Park.



There are three housing projects in Tampines. In Tampines North, there is Tampines GreenCrest, with 346 three-room, four-room and five-room flats, and Tampines GreenGlade offering 354 four-room and five-room flats.

The remaining 1,070 units are located at Tampines GreenOpal, situated along Bedok Canal. These are three-room, four-room and five-room flats.



(Clockwise from top left) Tampines GreenCrest, Tampines GreenGlade and Tampines GreenOpal.



In all three locations, prices start from $205,000 for a three-room and $423,000 for a five-room. Flats in both Tampines North projects will have a shorter waiting time and is expected to be completed by 2023.

The biggest BTO project in this launch is in non-mature Woodlands, with 1,785 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats on offer. The project, UrbanVille @ Woodlands, sits in a prime location, just five minutes' walking distance from Woodlands MRT station.



UrbanVille @ Woodlands is the biggest BTO project in this launch.



Woodlands has another smaller BTO project, Champions Bliss, with 349 two-room flexi and four-room flats.

In both projects, prices start from $90,000 for a two-room flexi and $276,000 for a four-room flat.

Tengah, Singapore's newest town, has 1,044 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats in Parc Residences @ Tengah. It is located in the town's new Park district, where the "car-free" town centre is sited.

Prices start from $108,000 for a two-room flexi and $418,000 for a five-room.



Parc Residences @ Tengah is located in the town's new Park district, where the "car-free" town centre is sited.



In Choa Chua Kang, some 571 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer in Keat Hong Verge.

It is one of the projects slated for earlier completion and is expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2023. It also has the lowest price tag in this launch with four-room flats starting from $253,000.



Keat Hong Verge in Choa Chu Kang has the lowest price tag in this launch with four-room flats starting from $253,000.



Applications for the flats close on Aug 18. The flats will be allocated through balloting.

The sales exercise is the second BTO launch of the year, following February's sales exercise where bigger flats in Sembawang and Toa Payoh were heavily oversubscribed by 10 and seven times respectively.

In November, HDB will offer about 5,700 flats in Bishan, Sembawang, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh.

Another 3,550 flats in Bukit Batok, Tengah, Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari) will be launched in February next year.