First batch of BTO flats in Park district in Singapore's newest town Tengah set for launch

SINGAPORE - More than 1,040 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Tengah will be on sale this month as Singapore's newest town, billed as a "forest town", continues to take shape.

The Parc Residences @ Tengah project is the first BTO housing parcel to be launched for sale in the new Park district, the Housing Board (HDB) announced on Monday (Aug 10).

Park is the third of five districts in the town to see a BTO launch. It will hold an estimated 7,200 new flats when fully completed.

Located next to Tengah's green lung called Central Park, the district will occupy 104 hectares and feature a number of green ways such as a 1.5km-long rainforest walk that weaves through various housing projects.

Tengah covers about 700 hectares in the west. About the size of Bishan, it is the first HDB town to be developed since Punggol more than two decades ago.

Public housing in two of the districts - Plantation and Garden - were launched earlier. The other two districts in Tengah are Brickland and Forest Hill.

The Tengah masterplan was first revealed in 2016. Since 2018, the HDB has launched more than 7,000 new flats across six BTO projects in the town.

When fully developed, it will provide about 42,000 new homes.

A key feature of the new Park district is the Tengah town centre, Singapore's first "car-free" town centre which will be integrated with the nearby Central Park.

Roads will run beneath the town centre to free up the ground level for retail and recreational use, and to allow for a bicycle-friendly environment.



It will also house an array of commercial and retail spaces, eateries and a Sports Centre, and will be directly connected to a future MRT station, one of four stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL) network that will serve Tengah residents when it progressively opens from 2026.

The homes in Parc Residences @ Tengah comprise of two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats.

These flats are spread out across 12 residential blocks, with staggered heights ranging from seven- to 14-storeys. Flats will be oriented to maximise green views, said HDB.

Some blocks will be connected via an elevated landscaped linkway called the Sky Galleria on the eighth storey.

The blocks will be integrated with a 16,000 sqm neighbourhood centre that includes a pedestrian mall and a polyclinic. The centre is estimated to be completed in 2025.

The multi-storey car park within the BTO project will feature a rooftop garden and prominently placed stairs to encourage residents to climb the steps for healthy living.

Its ground level will be kept car free to house amenities such as a childcare centre, fitness stations, and a playground.

Flats will come with an additional data point and power point, as well as smart sockets and a smart distribution board so residents can adopt smart home devices with ease.

The homes are part of a "new generation of public housing taking shape in HDB towns", said HDB.

"Incorporating nature and elements that promote health and wellness, they will further enhance the total quality of life for residents," it added.

Parc Residences @ Tengah was originally slated for a launch in May but the extension of the circuit breaker period forced a postponement.



One consideration for future residents is that the town is close to the existing Tengah Air Base, which will be further expanded to accommodate the relocation of Paya Lebar Air Base.

HDB had previously said Tengah will comply with planning guidelines and take into consideration possible surrounding noise sources and the permissible noise level.

Blocks will also generally go up to 14 to 15 storeys in height to take into account planes flying overhead.

Besides Tengah, the HDB will later this month offer about 7,800 BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Woodlands.

A further 5,700 flats in Bishan, Sembawang, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh will be launched in November.

Among these, the flats in Choa Chu Kang and Tampines North (August 2020) and Tengah (November 2020) will have shorter waiting times.