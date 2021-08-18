Kampung Admiralty, Punggol town win global awards for excellent land use

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board has won two of the nine top awards given out by the non-profit Urban Land Institute (ULI) for excellent land use.

Two HDB projects - Kampung Admiralty and Punggol town - received the institute's highest accolade, the Global Award for Excellence.

The awards recognise excellence in innovation, having a meaningful impact on the community as well as replicability on a global level, HDB said on Wednesday (Aug 18).

The ULI's award citation for Kampung Admiralty said the development integrated senior housing, medical care, retail, and food and beverage facilities on a compact 0.9ha site, resulting in affordable, for-sale apartments that combine livability and accessible open space.

Punggol town was lauded for, among other things, the use of urban environment modelling technology to simulate the impact of environmental factors such as sunlight, humidity and wind on its design.

Said HDB: "The awards also pay tribute to the full spectrum capabilities of developers in overseeing the development process of winning projects, which includes planning, design, construction, sustainability and economic viability."

Earlier in 2021, both projects won the Asia Pacific Award of Excellence from the ULI, which has offices in the United States, Britain and Hong Kong, qualifying them for the global awards.

The winning projects were selected from 45 global finalists by an international jury consisting of developers, architects and urban designers, including Ms Siew Leng Fun, chief urban designer at the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The last time the HDB won a global award for excellence from the ULI, which promotes real estate and land use best practices globally, was for Pinnacle @ Duxton back in 2011.

HDB chief executive officer Tan Meng Dui said it was a special bonus to win global awards for two projects this time, after a break of 10 years.

"These awards affirm the collective efforts of Team HDB in driving towards excellence in all that we do," he said.

In a Facebook post, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee congratulated HDB for the win and said both projects have provided lessons for future developments.

"The success of Kampung Admiralty has given us confidence to replicate this housing typology in other towns, such as the upcoming Yew Tee Integrated Development," said Mr Lee.

The Yew Tee Integrated Development was unveiled in September 2019 by then Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong. It is planned to have two-room flexi flats designed for seniors, as well as a polyclinic and hawker centre, among other senior-friendly facilities.



Mr Lee added that Punggol town also stands out as a "living laboratory" that has enabled many smart and sustainable solutions to be rolled out in other estates.

In addition to the two HDB projects, the privately developed Funan received the same award this year. The third Singapore winner is a mixed development with retail, office and residential space, developed by CapitaLand Mall Trust.

Other winners include The Hub (China), Plant Riverside District (United States) and Circl (Netherlands).