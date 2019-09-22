Yew Tee to have Singapore’s second vertical ‘kampung’ with flats for seniors, ready by 2026

SINGAPORE - Residents in Yew Tee can look forward to having Singapore’s second vertical “kampung” that allows the elderly to live in and access facilities such as a polyclinic and community club, within the same development.

It will be located beside Yew Tee MRT station, in 2026.

The Yew Tee Integrated Development will be developed by the Housing Board, together with the People's Association, Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency, announced Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Sept 22).

Speaking at the Yew Tee Town Day, Mr Wong said it will be located at the current hardcourt at Yew Tee Close, and is modelled on the Kampung Admiralty project, which has garnered positive feedback and won international awards.

"It will have two-room flexi flats for seniors, just like Kampung Admiralty. It will have a community club, it will have a polyclinic and a kidney dialysis centre. Most importantly, because of your feedback and requests, it will have a hawker centre as well," said Mr Wong.

Estimated to be completed by the second half of 2026, the Yew Tee Integrated Development will be the second such one, after Kampung Admiralty opened in May last year.

The 11-storey Kampung Admiralty was the first Housing Board project to co-locate childcare and senior centres in one integrated development, aimed at encouraging inter-generational bonding.

At that launch, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said that "we will build more kampungs like this in future HDB estates".

At the Yew Tee Town Day event, 3,000 residents took part in activities including a briskwalk, exhibitions and carnival.