First-timers buying new and resale flats to get more help, details to be revealed in September

SINGAPORE - Would-be home buyers have to wait a month or so as the Housing Board has pushed its sales exercise from August to September.

This is to allow more home seekers to benefit from upcoming changes to be announced in September, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 20).

New flats are launched every quarter. The next Build-to-Order exercise should see about 3,350 flats in Punggol and Tampines on offer.

"MND (Ministry of National Development) and HDB have been reviewing how we can extend further support to first-timers buying new and resale flats, and I will share more details next month," he wrote.

Several policy changes to help home buyers have been rolled out in recent years, including increased housing grants for resale flats, flats with shorter waiting times, and more flexibility for students and national servicemen who are ready to settle down to defer income assessment for housing grants and loans.

"These changes have improved housing affordability and helped young families to secure their own homes earlier," said Mr Wong.