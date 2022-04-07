HDB resale prices rise for 21st straight month; Pinnacle @ Duxton unit sells for record $1.38m

SINGAPORE - Prices for Housing Board resale flats rose for the 21st straight month in March, with the number of units sold picking up after February's seasonal lull.

A five-room unit at Pinnacle @ Duxton changed hands last month at a record $1,388,888, making it the highest transacted price ever for a resale flat.

HDB resale flat prices rose 0.7 per cent in March, a quicker pace compared with February's 0.6 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday (April 7).

Compared with March last year, prices are up by 12 per cent, data showed.

Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates, with prices of three-room units climbing the most at 1.4 per cent. The prices of five-room units fell by 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, resale volume climbed by 19.2 per cent, with an estimated 2,269 units changing hands last month, up from the 1,904 units the month before.

Last month, 27 HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million, down from 29 in February.

Of these, seven were in Toa Payoh, four each in Bishan and the central area, and three in Queenstown.

The 27 million-dollar flats make up 1.2 per cent of last month's total resale transactions.

The unit at Pinnacle @ Duxton in Cantonment Road beat the previous record - a five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme unit at Natura Loft in Bishan, which sold in December last year for $1.36 million.

A total of 83 million-dollar resale flats were sold in the first quarter of the year, up from 53 transacted in the first quarter of 2021, noted PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying.

Property analysts said the easing of safe management measures last month helped to boost HDB resale transactions.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said the number of house viewings increased in March, which may have resulted in more deals being sealed.

She said: "As Singapore moves towards normalcy and more sectors are slated to recover, resale demand is expected to rise further in tandem with the easing of more community safe management measures and a pick up in foreign employment across many sectors."