HDB resale prices rise for 26th straight month in August; 33 million-dollar flats sold

SINGAPORE - Prices for Housing Board resale flats rose for the 26th straight month in August, with 33 flats changing hands for at least $1 million.

HDB resale flat prices are up by 10.8 per cent year on year, rising 0.4 per cent in August, a slower pace compared with July's 0.7 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

Of the 33 million-dollar flats that were sold last month, eight were in Toa Payoh, seven in Bukit Merah and six in Queenstown.

The most expensive resale flat last month was a five-room 1,259 sq ft unit at The Peak @ Toa Payoh, which sold for $1.35 million.

In non-mature estates, the highest price was fetched by a 2,067 sq ft executive apartment in Woodlands Avenue 1 that changed hands for $1.02 million.

The 33 million-dollar flats made up 1.4 per cent of last month's total resale transactions. In July, the same number of million-dollar flats were sold.

Fewer HDB resale flats changed hands last month, dipping by 1.7 per cent to an estimated 2,323 units, reversing the 10.5 per cent rise in July.

Compared with August last year, the number of transactions were down by 15.5 per cent.

Property analysts said this was due to the mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers, and fewer buyers during the seventh month of the Lunar calendar when the Hungry Ghost Festival takes place.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying added: "Some would-be buyers may have also been enticed by the attractive projects offered under the HDB's Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise in August, which featured popular mature towns such as Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Bukit Merah."

Price hikes were seen across all flat types in both mature and non-mature estates, with prices of five-room units climbing the most at 0.8 per cent.

ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said the rising prices could be attributed to the recovery of Singapore's economy, an increase in household incomes and HDB upgraders.

"The sentiments in the HDB resale market are still positive, even in the face of rising interest rates," he said, noting that buyers can take up a HDB housing loan at a fixed rate of 2.6 per cent per annum.