First BTO flats for Tengah's new district

After a delay brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore's newest town Tengah will see another 1,044 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats offered for sale this month in a new district to be built in a lush setting.

The Parc Residences @ Tengah project is the first BTO housing parcel to be launched in the new Park district, which will hold an estimated 7,200 new flats when fully completed, the Housing Board (HDB) announced yesterday.

Park is the third of five districts in Tengah where HDB flats are being offered for sale.

The HDB said Tengah, which is about the size of Bishan and billed as Singapore's "forest town", will dedicate about 20 per cent of its 700ha to green spaces.

Located next to Tengah's Central Park green lung, the Park district will occupy 104ha and feature a number of green ways, such as a 1.5km-long rainforest walk.

Tengah is the first HDB town to be developed since Punggol more than two decades ago.

The Tengah masterplan was first revealed in 2016, and since 2018, over 7,000 new flats have been offered. When fully developed, the town will have about 42,000 new homes, with the first residents expected to start moving in from 2022.

A key feature of Tengah is the car-free town centre. Roads will run beneath it to free up the ground level and to allow for a bicycle-friendly environment.

The town centre will house an array of commercial and retail spaces and eateries, as well as a sports centre. It will be directly connected to a future MRT station, one of four on the upcoming Jurong Region Line network that will serve Tengah residents. The MRT line will progressively open from 2026.



Singapore's first "car-free" town centre will be integrated with the nearby Central Park. PHOTO: HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT BOARD



The homes in Parc Residences @ Tengah comprise two-room flexi as well as three-, four-and five-room flats in 12 residential blocks, with staggered heights ranging from seven to 14 storeys.

The flats will be oriented to maximise green views, said the HDB. Some blocks will be connected via the Sky Galleria, an elevated landscaped linkway on the eighth floor.

The flats will come with an additional data point and power point, as well as smart sockets and a smart distribution board so that residents can adopt smart home devices with ease.

The homes are part of a "new generation of public housing taking shape in HDB towns", said the HDB. "Incorporating nature and elements that promote health and wellness, they will further enhance the total quality of life for residents."

Ms Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie, said Tengah may appeal to nature lovers who do not mind going car-lite. "As the pandemic evolves and changes the way we work in future, perhaps the idea of working from home, sitting on your balcony and facing the greenery in Tengah may be quite attractive to some," she said.

Parc Residences @ Tengah was originally slated to launch in May, but the extension of the circuit breaker period forced a deferment.

Besides Tengah, the HDB will later this month offer about 7,800 BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Woodlands.

A further 5,700 flats in Bishan, Sembawang, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh will be launched in November.

