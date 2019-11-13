Fewer lift vandalism cases in HDB estates under PAP town councils due to surveillance systems

SINGAPORE - Lift vandalism cases in Housing Board estates under the 15 People's Action Party (PAP) town councils have dropped by almost four times as more lift surveillance systems are installed in HDB blocks.

The 15 town councils said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Nov 13) that the number of vandalism cases fell from 342 cases in 2017 to 90 cases over the last 12 months, according to statistics by Surbana Technologies, a consultancy firm that provides real-time monitoring of lift operations to town councils.

Since a PAP Lift Taskforce was formed in 2016, several initiatives have been implemented to minimise the downtime of lifts and improve lift efficiency.

These measures are the installation of lift surveillance systems for all HDB blocks, collaboration with the HDB to curb the misuse of lifts by errant renovation contractors for new HDB developments, and the Lift Enhancement Programme, which helps town councils modernise existing HDB lifts.

Of the 23,000 HDB lifts under the PAP town councils, 97 per cent are now equipped with lift surveillance systems, and these systems will be installed in the remaining lifts by February next year.

Causes of lift breakdowns include vandalism, misuse such as jamming lift doors to force them to stay open, damaged lift buttons, and movers and contractors damaging lift doors and ceilings.

The lift surveillance systems have deterred such behaviour and helped town councils to nab culprits, the town councils said in their statement.

They added that they will also continue to educate residents by putting up posters to raise awareness on the proper use of lifts.