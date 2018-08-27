54-year-old man arrested for smashing glass panels of at least 15 lift doors in Eunos Crescent

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Aug 25) after smashing the glass panels of at least 15 lift doors in Eunos Crescent.

The police said that they received a report about a case of vandalism on Friday at around 1.40am at Block 16 Eunos Crescent.

In response, officers from Bedok Police Division carried out extensive ground enquiries and made use of police cameras to determine the identity of the man, who they believe carried out the acts with a hammer.

The suspect was arrested the next day along Eunos Crescent.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, neighbouring Block 17 had also been affected by the vandalism. At least 11 different lift doors across the two blocks had their glass panels smashed.

Various residents told Wanbao that, beginning from Aug 17, they would sometimes hear loud banging noises in the middle of the night. The next day, they would find the glass panels on certain lift doors smashed.

If convicted, he could be fined up to $2,000 or imprisoned for up to three years. Individuals who are convicted more than once under the Vandalism Act will also face between three and eight strokes of the cane.

The Straits Times has contacted Marine Parade Town Council for more information.