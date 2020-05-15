Construction sector can gradually resume work from June 2, but only with safe measures against Covid-19 in place

SINGAPORE - The construction sector can gradually resume operations from June 2, starting with critical projects and while adhering to new safe management guidelines.

These include avoiding cross-deployment of workers between projects and implementing contact tracing technology at worksites, the Government announced at a virtual press conference on Friday (May 15).

Most construction work has been suspended during the Covid-19 circuit breaker measures that began on April 7, with only 5 per cent of the construction workforce - or about 20,000 workers - continuing to work on a small number of critical projects and those that have to continue for safety reasons.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) expects another 5 per cent of the workforce to gradually resume work, meaning about 10 per cent of the usual workforce will be active in June.

Priority will be given to projects that cannot be left idle for too long for safety reasons and critical projects such as MRT works, deep tunnel sewerage and previously-suspended residential projects.

All works will require approval from BCA before they can restart. Foreign construction workers must be tested before being allowed to return to work.

Said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong: “I hope the industry understands that there will not be a 100 per cent resumption of construction activities from day one. It will be controlled.

“It’s better to get it right, than to rush into it and then see a reoccurrence of large clusters in this sector.”

Projects will be given the go-ahead, he said, not so much on the basis of their criticality, but whether contractors can demonstrate they are able to implement the requisite safeguards.

"Even if a project is most meritorious of restarting work but the contractor is unable to show safeguards are doable, they are not able to put all workers at same site... then they will not be able to resume work, no matter how important the project is," said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the Government will consider allowing the restarting of projects not on the approved priority list, but which can show that they have safeguards in place.

The task force is working to test all foreign workers in dormitories. Those who have recovered or tested negative will stay in blocks for recovered workers, with their entry and exit from the premises tightly controlled.

There will also be regular testing of workers. Permanent Secretary for Manpower Aubeck Kam said the authorities were looking at testing on the scale of every two weeks, and that details are still being worked out with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure the scale and frequency can be fully supported once construction activity resumes.

"In principle, these costs should be borne by the employer but we will be working through with MOH on how costs will be borne between different parties involved," he said.

Before they are allowed to restart, employers have to demonstrate they can meet criteria like being able to respond quickly, should any workers be detected with infection.

They will be required to have workers download contact tracing apps like TraceTogether and put in place a system to track the health status of workers on a daily basis.

They must be able to manage workers' social interactions in their living spaces and ensure that workers are grouped in their accommodations by the projects they are working on.

This means workers from different companies who are working on the same construction project have to be housed together.

Employers also have to provide dedicated transport between worksites and accommodations. In addition, they need to ensure their workers are masked and seated at safe distances, with at most half of the seating capacity used for open air transport like lorries.

At worksites, employers will have to appoint safe management officers and implement technology to ensure tracking and compliance, like the national digital check-in system SafeEntry, which should not only be put in place for the worksite as a whole but also specific zones within the worksite.

Workers must have their health status screened before they enter the worksite.

Posters and infographics in the native languages of migrant workers have to be in place to remind workers to maintain personal hygiene.

Employers also have to ensure that workers reduce their physical interactions with one another by staggering breaks and segregating them into different teams, with each team restricted to working within a single zone.

There should be no cross-deployment between different teams from different worksites or shifts.

Employers will have to provide individually packed meals with tableware for each worker and use clear visual identifiers - like stickers on helmets -so that workers can identify their team members and avoid those not in the same team.

Workers will have to don personal protective equipment like masks on site at all times.

Delivery or logistics personnel should stay within their cabins and only communicate with workers through digital devices like walkie-talkies. Should they need to come out, they must wear masks and keep a safe distance from other workers.

Worksite premises must be kept clean, including by disinfecting shared facilities that see high usage. Employers should make available naturally ventilated outdoor rest areas, adequate hand-washing stations and a supply of hand sanitiser that workers can carry with them.

There will be audit and inspection regimes to ensure the observation of safe practices, more details of which will be shared in about a week's time.

BCA chief executive Hugh Lim said the authority will be working closely with industry and relevant trade associations and chambers to put these measures in place.

"We recognise that such measures are an additional imposition, but we are very heartened that companies do see the need to protect their workers, and to prevent further outbreaks of Covid-19 which may halt work, and derail the restart."

He added that the industry will have to adopt a very careful restart, at least for the first two months.

"We also want to see the extent to which the industry is able to implement very tight measures, because if partners find them hard to implement even on a limited scale, if we expand too quickly, there will be breaches.

"We want to avoid a situation where the industry has to stop again on a large scale after having restarted."