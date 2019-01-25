3,100 flats to be launched in Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Sengkang in first BTO exercise of the year

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board (HDB) said on Friday (Jan 25) that the first Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise of the year will be launched in February, with about 3,100 flats in Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa and Sengkang.

There will also be a concurrent re-offer of balance flats exercise, the HDB said.

The HDB plans to launch about 15,000 new flats for sale this year.

Also, in its latest figures on Friday, the HDB said that the resale price index (RPI) fell by 0.2 per cent, from 131.6 in the third quarter of 2018 to 131.4 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Resale transactions fell by 20.2 per cent, from 7,063 flats sold in the third quarter of 2018 to 5,637 in the fourth quarter of 2018.