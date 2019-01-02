HDB resale flat prices slip 0.2% in Q4, drop 0.9% for whole of 2018: Flash estimates

SINGAPORE - Housing Board resale flat prices dipped by 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the quarter before, according to the latest HDB flash estimates.

For the whole of 2018, HDB resale prices declined 0.9 per cent, said HDB on Wednesday (Jan 2).

The final figures, with more detailed public housing data, will be released on Jan 25.

For 2019, HDB will launch about 15,000 new flats for sale.

In the first Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise in February, HDB will offer about 3,100 flats in Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa and Sengkang. There will be a Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise held as well.