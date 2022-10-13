3,000 BTO flats to be built in Dover Forest; first of 3 projects will launch in November

SINGAPORE - Around 3,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be built in the eastern half of Dover Forest across three housing projects, with the first to be launched in November.

The first project will comprise 1,330 three-room and four-room flats in housing blocks with staggered heights to maximise views of the nearby Ulu Pandan Canal and the Holland Grove landed estate beyond.

The blocks facing Ulu Pandan Canal will be low-rise, while those closer to Commonwealth Avenue West will be high-rise, said the Housing Board on Thursday.

New housing estates such as Ulu Pandan are designed sensitively to minimise impact on the environment and, where possible, to incorporate nature to improve residents' way of living, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who gave details of the project on Thursday.

As part of the new generation of HDB homes, the developments in Ulu Pandan will weave in green and blue elements such as nature and waterbodies into the housing landscape, including retaining a natural stream, said Mr Tan at an HDB event held at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh.

Blocks will have sky terraces - communal garden spaces provided at the selected level of buildings - and roof gardens.

The project to be launched in November will be within walking distance of Dover MRT station. It will also be the first HDB car-lite precinct.

HDB said the project will have a terraced rain garden in the estate, which has a ground level lower than Commonwealth Avenue West.

More details about the project, such as flat prices and the estimated completion date, will be available only when the project is launched.

The Ulu Pandan housing estate will have about 5ha of greenery, including a 1.2ha park that will retain most of its original flora and fauna and an existing natural stream.