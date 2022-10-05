4 public housing estates to be zoned as car-lite areas, prioritising public facilities, green spaces

SINGAPORE - Four public housing estates - Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and the Greater Southern Waterfront - will be gazetted as car-lite in a push towards sustainability.

Two other areas, Pearl's Hill and Tanjong Rhu, will also be gazetted. This will come into effect from Oct 31.

Car-lite areas are planned upfront with public transport, walking and cycling connections, allowing for the provision of fewer parking lots, said the Housing Board and the Land Transport Authority on Wednesday.

HDB will reduce parking lots in selected precincts within the gazetted car-lite areas to free up space for public facilities and greenery. Parking lots will be prioritised for residents in these precincts.

The first Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Ulu Pandan will be launched in the November sales exercise, and will be the first HDB car-lite precinct.

HDB announced in July 2021 it would be developing the eastern half of Ulu Pandan, with new public housing projects to be designed to weave in greenery and blue elements in the area.

Water-sensitive urban design, including elements such as rain gardens and bio-swales, will also be integrated with the new housing precincts.

Residents will be connected to Dover MRT station through sheltered elevated linkways and get barrier-free access to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue.

Vehicular roads will be located at the perimeter of the precincts, away from the main pedestrian walkway.