2 new Punggol BTO projects

Two new Build-To-Order (BTO) projects comprising 2,724 flats will be launched in the waterfront district of Punggol Point this month at the Housing Board's sales exercise.

Both contain heritage elements in their design - Punggol Point Crown is inspired by the old Ponggol Zoo that was located near the Strait of Johor between the late 1920s and early 1940s. The second project to be rolled out is phase two of the seafront Punggol Point Cove, whose design draws reference from Punggol's first incarnation as a fishing village.

