Hostel residents in S'pore unis offered Covid-19 jabs as they live in a communal setting

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Education (MOE) have confirmed that hostel residents are being offered Covid-19 vaccinations as they live in a communal setting and are at higher risk.

Last week, The Straits Times reported that some students from Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore received SMS text messages from MOH offering them Covid-19 vaccination shots. Those offered jabs were living on campus.

The agencies said on Monday (May 10) that they have been working together on the possibility of prioritising hostel residents for vaccination, as the communal setting in hostels has the potential for rapid transmission and outbreaks of the virus.

Students and staff living in university hostels have been alerted via SMS that they will be offered the Covid-19 vaccination. They can book a slot at community vaccination centres islandwide.

"Individuals who are medically eligible to take up the vaccination are strongly encouraged to do so when offered, to safeguard their health and that of the wider community," the ministries said.

MOH and MOE said they will continue to work closely to expand the vaccination programme for the rest of the staff and students in the education sector.