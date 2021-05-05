NTU, NUS students staying in dorms offered Covid-19 vaccination jabs

SINGAPORE - Some students from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and National University of Singapore (NUS) have received SMS text messages from the Ministry of Health (MOH) offering them Covid-19 vaccination shots.

MOH informed the students on Wednesday (May 5) that they have been nominated by their university to receive the vaccination.

In messages seen by The Straits Times, a link was provided in the text message for students to book an appointment for their vaccination.

A message posted on Wednesday afternoon in a Telegram channel run by the NTU Student's Union (NTUSU) confirmed that some students have been selected for vaccination.

"NTUSU is aware that some of you have received a notification from the Ministry of Health, regarding a nomination for the Covid-19 vaccination. We have verified the authenticity of the message with the university, and it is indeed genuine," it said.

It added that the university will be disseminating more details about the vaccination nominations shortly.

The Straits Times has contacted NTU and NUS for comment.

It was not immediately clear how the students were selected for vaccination, but undergraduates that ST spoke to noticed that those offered jabs are living on campus.

According to eight students who received the message from MOH, all are staying in dormitories and will take up the offer.

Mr Jason Prasad, 25, a final-year history student in NUS, will be taking the vaccination on Thursday.

"I'm glad I can take the vaccine... My parents are old, so this reduces the risk of me being a source of infection," he said.

NUS student Kenrick Kwa will be signing up to take the vaccine - although he is unsure if he would be eligible as he is allergic to the drug paracetamol.

"I want to gain immunity from Covid-19, and not having the vaccination may mean being restricted from activities like travelling and karaoke sessions when these activities resume," said the 22-year-old.

ST also contacted eight students from both universities who did not receive the message from MOH. All eight of them do not stay on campus.

Ms Myra Ng, 23, an English literature student at NTU, said: "I'm actually looking forward to getting my jab as soon as possible as it is said to relieve the symptoms of Covid-19, but I understand why we will need to wait."

On March 23, traces of Covid-19 were detected in wastewater at a hostel in NUS. Residents of 13 units at North Tower in University Town were swabbed and had to stay indoors until the results are out.

On April 30, a Yale-NUS College student tested positive for Covid-19. Students in Cendana College Tower A were told to self-isolate in their rooms for a week.

ST has contacted MOH and the other four universities here for comment.