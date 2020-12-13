Hostel residents at four Singapore universities to be offered free Covid-19 testing in January

SINGAPORE - Residents staying in hostels at four autonomous universities here will be offered a one-time free Covid-19 test in January.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said the testing is for residents at the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

The decision was made "in view of the high-density, communal living environment that may pose increased risk of community transmission", said MOE, which strongly encouraged students to get tested.

An MOE spokesman said that there are currently no plans to extend testing to all staff and students, and that the Education and Health Ministries may consider doing so in future, should the need arise.

The spokesman added that more details on the tests will be shared with students.

Both NTU and SMU told students via e-mail or online circulars that antigen rapid tests will be used, and that those who test positive will undergo a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Antigen rapid tests can produce results in about 15 to 30 minutes, unlike PCR tests that usually take a day or two.

While NTU's hostel residents will be tested on weekdays on campus between Jan 4 and 15, those at SMU's Prinsep Street Residences will be tested at the hostel on Jan 16 and 17.

MOE also said that the move is part of the Government's efforts to expand Covid-19 testing to selected community groups.

In November, the Multi-ministry Taskforce tackling Covid-19 said it had been progressively conducting testing operations for identified community groups, such as stallholders, food delivery personnel and cashiers across the island.

The taskforce also said other community groups would be offered one-time testing, including those working at key delivery centres like Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and key logistics delivery companies.

Community testing for 876 stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on Nov 26 yielded two positive cases that were both likely to be past infections, the Health Ministry said on Nov 29.