876 tested in Tekka Centre community screening, 2 were positive for Covid-19: MOH

SINGAPORE - Two people tested positive for Covid-19, of the 876 stallholders in and around Tekka Centre who went for community surveillance testing on Thursday (Nov 26).

Both the cases picked up from surveillance testing are likely to be past infections, as indicated by their serological test results, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday night.

The remaining 874 individuals tested negative for the coronavirus.

The second of the two patients was confirmed positive on Friday, and announced by MOH on Sunday.

The man, a 41-year-old Indian national, is a work permit holder who works as a warehouse assistant.

He was asymptomatic, and taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases when his test came back positive on Friday.

His work involves stocktaking at warehouses located at Cuff Road, and delivering goods to Jothi Store and Flower Shop in 1 Campbell Lane, said MOH, which added that he does not interact with customers at the store.

MOH also said he usually works with a warehouse assistant at the warehouses, who was also swabbed on Thursday and tested negative for Covid-19.

Two other migrant workers who stay with the man at Cuff Road also tested negative, said MOH.

Seven imported cases were also announced on Sunday, bringing Singapore's total to 58,213.

Among them, one is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Russia, while another is a student's pass holder who arrived from India.

Another three are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining cases are short-term visit pass holders.

One is a 39-year-old Ivory Coast national who arrived from Malta. The male engineer arrived here on a work project.

The other short-term pass holder is a 58-year-old male Belarus national, who arrived from Belarus to participate in a mixed martial arts sporting event as a cornerman.

MOH said all seven had been placed on stay-home notices or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the ministry added a new location to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

A NTUC FairPrice outlet in 301 Yishun Avenue 2 was visited by an infectious patient between 8.50pm and 9.55pm on Nov 21, said MOH.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

There were no cases from within dormitories on Sunday - the 19th consecutive day. The last such patient was reported on Nov 10.

MOH said that overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of three unlinked cases in the past week.

With five cases discharged on Sunday, 58,109 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 31 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 29 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.