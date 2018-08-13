Holland Village carpark closure delayed; walkways to connect to alternative parking

SINGAPORE - The open-air carpark at Holland Village, which was slated to be closed on Monday (Aug 13) to make way for a mixed-use development, will now remain open until the end of October, after temporary pedestrian walkways are built between the enclave and two alternative carparks.

The adjoining double-storey carpark may receive a year-long reprieve and remain operational until August next year (2019), according to a notice by developers distributed to businesses and residents in the area.

The delay will provide temporary relief to businesses in the enclave, who say the closure of the carpark is likely to deter visitors from coming to the popular shopping and eating enclave.

Both dates are subject to change depending on when works commence, and information boards and directional signs will be erected to inform the public of traffic changes, the notice said.

The deferred closure of Holland Village's main carpark, which comprises 317 spaces in the open-air carpark and 88 in the double storey structure, is to " minimise inconvenience to the public and disruption to existing businesses in Holland Village," the notice said.

The Straits Times reported earlier this month that businesses were bracing for a slowdown, after the Housing Board had begun notifying motorists of the carpark's closure on Aug 13.

A consortium led by Far East Organization won the tender for the Holland Village extension in May, with plans for a mix of low and medium-rise office and retail blocks and two high-rise residential and serviced apartment towers, as well as more public spaces. The project is expected to take seven years to complete.

ST has contacted Far East Organization for comment.

The developers took possession of the site, which includes the carpark previously managed by the Housing Board, onMonday. ST understands that all season parking holders have been transferred to an HDB carpark nearby.

A new underground public carpark will have 486 car spaces and 56 motorcycle spaces when the development is completed in the second quarter of 2025, the notice said.

In the meantime, walkways will be built to connect two Urban Redevelopment Authority carparks along Holland Drive, comprising a total of about 350 spaces, to Holland Village.

A road will also be built to connect Holland Drive and Holland Avenue, as well as other infrastructure works.

Mr William Lim, who runs a fruit stall in the wet market adjacent to the open-air carpark, said that the delay of its closure is little consolation.

While lunchtime crowds usually pack the carpark, it was half-empty at noon on Monday, with fewer visitors to the enclave popular for its eateries and bars, said Mr Lim, 55.

"They had been broadcasting yesterday that the carpark would be closed, and today it was much quieter than usual. When it actually closes, it will have an impact on all the businesses in Holland Village," he said.