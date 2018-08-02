Holland Village carpark to close for development; businesses brace for slowdown

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Holland Village will soon find parking spaces harder to come by, as its main carpark makes way for a mixed use development that will take seven years to complete.

The open air carpark serving the enclave, popular for its eateries and bars, will close for development on Aug 13, according to Housing and Development Board (HDB) notices handed out to motorists from Wednesday (Aug 1).

This will mean a loss of some 400 parking lots during the works, which The Straits Times understands will be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

Alternative parking is available in the meantime at nearby Urban Redevelopment Authority carparks opposite Blocks 18 and 21 Holland Drive, as well as HDB carparks at Block 5A Holland Close and Block 10A Holland Drive, according to the notice.

A consortium led by Far East Organisation won the tender for the Holland Village extension in May, with plans for a mix of office, residential and retail units as well as more public spaces for weekend markets and outdoor performances, for example.

A new underground public carpark that is part of the new development will create 308 car lots and 56 motorcycle lots in addition to the minimum set out by the Land Transport Authority, which is generally based on a development's gross floor area. It will serve as the area's main carpark when completed.

ST understands that existing season parking holders will be transferred to an HDB carpark nearby.

But businesses in Holland Village are bracing for a slowdown, with the loss of the nearest parking spaces in the meantime.

Mr William Lim, who runs a fruit stall in the wet market adjacent to the carpark, said business would be hit hard after the closure as many of the 40-year-old stall's regular customers drive, with some buying crates of fruit at a time.

"This is the heart of Holland Village. Once construction starts, I'm doubtful that people will come here," said Mr Lim, 55.

"When the development is completed it will be a new era here, although there is a chance that rentals will also go up... hopefully we can keep the stall going in the meantime," he said.

Madam Mary Lim, who runs the Hong Li Mei Wei Xiao Chi food stall at the Holland Village Food Centre, expects business to drop by about half after the carpark's closure.

"The carpark gets so crowded during lunch because people who work nearby come to eat. If it rains and they have to park further away, they will probably go elsewhere," she said in Mandarin.

"Most of us are older folk who have been here for decades, it's like a kampung here. If business cannot be sustained, it will be difficult to move elsewhere," said Madam Lim, 60.

Crystal Jade Group said the carpark's closure is likely to affect business at the two storey Crystal Jade Kitchen restaurant , though "given that Holland Village is quite well-connected by public transport, including a MRT station, we feel the impact is likely to be minimal," a spokesman said.

Similarly, Mr Ng Whye Hoe, owner of Pet Lovers Centre, which has a branch at Holland Village, said: "I'm quite positive about the new development. It will be pedestrian-centric with a lot of al frescodining, so I think the DNA of the place will remain the same. It's short term pain for long term gain."

Motorists that packed the carpark during lunchtime on Thursday had mixed views about having to park further away.

Housewife Christine Ng, 49, who does her shopping at the wet market twice a week, said: "There is already such limited parking here, and it will be difficult to have to carry heavy shopping bags, especially for older folks. Consumers may find alternatives, but store owners will suffer."

IT executive Francis Chia, 46, said the closure of the carpark would discourage him from visiting as often, and questioned whether the new development would take away from the area's laid back charm.

But Ms Therese Tay, 38, said it would not deter her from making her almost daily visits to the gym at Holland Village.

"It's a bit of an inconvenience, but we just have to deal with it," said the senior manager.