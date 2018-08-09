Highest civilian honour for Tony Tan

Former president Tony Tan Keng Yam has been conferred the highest civilian honour, the Order of Temasek (First Class), capping a public service journey that spanned nearly four decades.

He is the ninth Singaporean to receive the honour in history, a select group that includes former presidents and Cabinet ministers.

Dr Tan said he is "deeply humbled and greatly honoured" by the award.

"Together with many of my generation, I was privileged to serve my country, to see it grow and thrive. It has been truly rewarding to work for, and alongside, so many Singaporeans who envisioned a better future for their children and grandchildren," he added.

Dr Tan tops this year's National Day Awards list, which includes 4,041 civilian and 583 military recipients.

Coming after Dr Tan on the list are two recipients of the Distinguished Service Order. They are Singapore University of Technology and Design's former chairman Philip Ng Chee Tat and National University of Singapore Board of Trustees' former chairman Wong Ngit Liong.

