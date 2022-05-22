Her mother made it to S'pore after catching last train out of Ukraine's second largest city

Ms Antonina Lysak fled her home and crossed the border into Poland before making her way to Singapore to join her daughter Tetyana. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
SINGAPORE - Even as Russian forces were bombarding Kharkiv on Feb 24, Singapore permanent resident Tetyana Tomlinson had a tough time convincing her 77-year-old mother to leave her apartment in Ukraine's second largest city.

Mrs Antonina Lysak had been living alone since her husband died nine years ago. She is fiercely independent, but after 10 days of hiding in the corridor of her sixth-storey apartment, she was too weak and afraid to run to a bomb shelter. "All I could do was hide in the corridor and pray that it won't be my home that was bombed next," she said.

